Treasure Valley community sports calendar: Tuesday, Jan. 31

BASEBALL/SOFTBALL
Idaho Senior Softball Association: Taking reservations for men’s wooden bat league. Play in the Monday night or Wednesday night league or both. All skill levels welcome. Anyone born before 1958 (60 and older) is eligible; no one will be turned away. The draft is April 1 and league play begins approximately mid-April. Cost is $40 for each league. Tuesday morning league is $20. Each league will be limited to 72 players. Late players will be put on a waiting list. For more information, call Del at 286-9123.
Pac-West Baseball: Offering facility rentals for baseball and softball teams. Throwing and hitting areas for teams looking for winter workouts. Cost is $20 per hour for mound, $40 per hour for entire facility. Call 866-3436 for reservations.
BASKETBALL
Idaho Select spring tryouts: For boys grades 8-9, March 10-11 at Eagle High. Tryouts start Friday evening and finish Saturday afternoon. Register at idahoselect.org and click on ‘Spring Teams.’
BAM Jam: Registration is open for the spring 3-on-3 tournament, March 18-19 at Capital High. Divisions for all ages and abilities. Register at bamjamboise.com.
FOOTBALL
Meridian PAL flag football: Go to meridianpal.org for information on registration dates and fees.
GOLF
Boise Golf and Travel Show: 5 to 8 p.m. Feb. 10 (VIP Night), 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 11 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 12 at Expo Idaho. Demonstrations, special deals, retail closeout, club swap from Pierce Park Greens, interactive fun for all ages with prizes, plus every paid admission receives a free round of golf from Eagle Hills Golf Course. Admission is $12 (good for both days), free for children 12 and younger. VIP Night is $20 advance, $25 at the door, includes free play of games, prizes, drink ticket. Go to boisegolfshow.com.
PICKLEBALL
Boise Area Pickleball Association: 9 a.m. to noon Monday-Friday at Homecourt YMCA, Meridian. Lessons and equipment available. Contact Terry at 921-0063 or boiseapa11@gmail.com.
RUNNING/WALKING
Celebrate 20 Years of Shu’s Idaho Running Company: 5 to 7 p.m. Feb. 9 at Shu’s, 1758 W. State St., Boise. Happy hour from 5 to 7 p.m. (drinks provided by Cloud 9 Brewery), a short run at 5:30 p.m., raffles, prizes, special sales, more.
Cupid’s Undie Run: Party starts at noon, awards ceremony at 1 p.m. and run at 2 p.m. Feb. 11 at Tom Grainey’s, 109 S. 6th St., Boise. One-mile fun run to benefit the Children’s Tumor Foundation. Go to cupidsundierun.com/city/boise.
St. Patrick’s Day Run/Walk: 9:30 a.m. March 18 at Julia Davis Park. Options are 5 mile, 5k and 1-mile kid. Fundraiser for the YMCA Team Idaho cross country and track programs. Cost is $25 with and $20 without a shirt for the 5k/5 mile, and $20 for the 1-mile kid. Early registration deadline is Feb. 27. Prices will go up after that date and again on March 13. Volunteers also needed. Contact Jack at 344-5502, ext. 270, or jack.ward@ymcatvidaho.org.
Walk MS: Check in from 8 to 9:30 a.m., opening ceremony at 9:30 a.m. and walk at 10 a.m. April 8 at Julia Davis Park. 1-mile and 3-mile option to benefit research for multiple sclerosis. Go to walkms.org.
Treasure Valley Heart and Stroke Walk/Run: 10k run registration at 7 a.m. and timed run at 8 a.m. and walk at 10 a.m. June 10 at Julia Davis Park. Supports the American Heart Association and the American Stroke Association. Email Mary at Mary.Fortmeier@heart.org with questions.
SOCCER
Meridian PAL soccer: Go to meridianpal.org for information on registration dates and fees.
Upward Sports Soccer: Registration is open for the spring league for boys and girls grades K-6. The “early bird” cost is $100 and includes full uniform. Early bird deadline is Feb. 10. Go to idahosportsfoundation.org or email upwardsports@treecitychurch.com.
