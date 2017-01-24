US water polo coaches return for 2020 Tokyo Olympics

0:36 A Boise steelhead angler's view on dams Pause

3:52 Thousands gather for Women's March on Idaho

3:12 2017 Oscars nominees: Best film, actor, actress and other top categories

1:49 Idaho State Police troopers receive medals for stopping suicidal woman

1:40 Meet the Boise mom who designed 'Snowpocalypse' badges for us

2:10 Idaho governor declares snow-related disaster in Washington County

1:47 Teen organizers of Boise's Women's March reflect on high turnout

1:41 Natalie Lemas Hernandez on retail trends

1:55 Estimated turnout for Women's March in D.C. at 500,000, official says