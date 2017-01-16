No. 15 Boise State gymnasts boast deep, talented squad

Boise State basketball has not won in Fresno since 2013. It is the only arena in the Mountain West that senior Nick Duncan has not won at. Why is the Save Mart Center a tough place to play? Perhaps surprisingly, it's partially due to a lack of fan turnout.
Much was made about Boise State having a pair of offensive coordinators and Bryan Harsin calling plays in 2016. Harsin evaluated the situation on Monday but wouldn't commit to how it will look going forward.
Boise State basketball coach Leon Rice saw his team trail by 11 points to San Diego State midway through the first half Saturday night. Rather than panic, the Broncos did what they did best: they rallied.
Centennial High senior Jaron Chavez repeated as the 160-pound champion at the Rollie Lane Wrestling Invitational in Nampa. Chavez beat Baker/Powder Valley's Dylan Feldmeier 13-1 in the championship match.
Columbia High's Brandon Kipper and Rocky Mountain's Keeghan Freeborn met for the 2017 Rollie Lane Wrestling Invitational heavyweight championship. Kipper won the title with a last-second granby roll for an escape.
Boise State's James Reid, Nick Duncan and Robin Jorch are roommates this year. The Idaho Statesman sat down with each of them to ask questions about their lives off the court and to see how well they really know one another.
Columbia High senior Brandon Kipper entered the wrestling season with seven Division I football offers as an offensive lineman. But after winning the Reno Tournament of Champions in December, he's drawing interest from national college wrestling powers like Oklahoma State, George Mason, Wyoming and Northern Colorado.