What’s on the Treasure Valley community sports calendar? (Tuesday, Jan. 10)

BASEBALL
Pac-West Baseball:
▪ Registration for “Velocity Plus” preseason throwing program in January/February. For baseball and softball players ages 10-18. Cost is $425 for eight weeks (three days per week, 24 one-hour sessions). To register, call 866-3436 or go to pacwestbaseball.com.
▪ Offering facility rentals for baseball and softball teams. Throwing and hitting areas for teams looking for winter workouts. Cost is $20 per hour for mound, $40 per hour for entire facility. Call 866-3436 for reservations.
Idaho Senior Softball Association: Taking reservations for men’s wooden bat league. Play in the Monday night or Wednesday night league or both. All skill levels welcome. Anyone born before 1958 (60 and older) is eligible; no one will be turned away. The draft is April 1 and league play begins approximately mid-April. Cost is $40 for each league. Tuesday morning league is $20. Reserve your spot as each league will be limited to 72 players. Late players will be put on a waiting list. For more information, call Del at 286-9123.
CURLING
Sawtooth Outdoor Bonspiel: Jan. 27-29 at Stanley’s outdoor ice rink. Competition starts Friday evening and continues through the weekend. Championship draw begins at 9:15 a.m. Sunday. Spectators are free, and a free group curling lesson is available at noon Saturday. Go to sobidaho.com.
PICKLEBALL
Boise Area Pickleball Association: 9 a.m. to noon Monday-Friday at Homecourt YMCA, Meridian. Lessons and equipment available. Contact Terry at 921-0063 or boiseapa11@gmail.com.
RUNNING/WALKING
Strengthen, Lengthen and Recover with Yoga: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Shu’s Idaho Running Company, 1758 W. State St., Boise. Find out how cross training with yoga can enhance your running and keep you running for life. Free. RSVP to Leone at leone@idahorunningcompany.com.
Treasure Valley Heart and Stroke Walk/Run: 10k run registration at 7 a.m. and timed run at 8 a.m. and walk at 10 a.m. June 10 at Julia Davis Park. Supports the American Heart Association and the American Stroke Association. Email Mary at Mary.Fortmeier@heart.org with questions.
SOCCER
Upward Sports Soccer: Registration is open for the spring league for boys and girls grades K-6. The “early bird” cost is $100 and includes full uniform. Early bird deadline is Feb. 10. Go to idahosportsfoundation.org or email upwardsports@treecitychurch.com.
TRACK AND FIELD
Team Idaho Indoor Track Team: Indoor all-comers meet at 6 p.m. Jan. 26 at the Jackson’s Indoor Track Facility at the Ford Idaho Center, Nampa. Cost is $10 for up to four events, and free to Team Idaho Indoor members. Bring a nonperishable food item. Contact Jack at 344-5502, ext. 270, or jack.ward@ymcatvidaho.org or go to ymcatvidaho.org.
Team Idaho winter track conditioning: Practices from 4:15 to 5:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at the Downtown YMCA, and from 4:15 to 5:30 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays at the West YMCA, through Feb. 23. Cost is $50 for Y members and $70 for nonmembers. Contact Jack at 344-5502, ext. 270; jack.ward@ymcatvidaho or go to team-idaho.org.
To submit a calendar listing, go to Events.IdahoStatesman.com and click on “Add event” or email it to calendar@idahostatesman.com. The deadline to submit an item is noon Friday, for publication on Tuesday. Listings run on space availability. All submissions become the property of the Statesman.
Comments