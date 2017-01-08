Justin Thomas holds on to beat Hideki Matsuyama at Kapalua

1:47 Rollie Lane match of the day: Heavyweight championship Pause

0:36 Road crews remove excess snow from roads

0:18 No plow? No problem. Use a table

0:54 Richard's opens at Inn at 500 Capitol

2:48 Take a ride on an ACHD snow plow

3:33 Boise breaks snow depth record

1:04 Line snakes around Eagle WinCo as shoppers stock up on storm supplies

5:44 A College of Western Idaho program is helping Idaho's struggling monarch butterfly

0:41 Boise icicles growing taller than people this winter