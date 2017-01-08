No. 20 Purdue ends No. 13 Wisconsin's 9-game winning streak

1:47 Rollie Lane match of the day: Heavyweight championship Pause

0:36 Road crews remove excess snow from roads

0:18 No plow? No problem. Use a table

2:48 Take a ride on an ACHD snow plow

3:33 Boise breaks snow depth record

0:54 Richard's opens at Inn at 500 Capitol

1:04 Line snakes around Eagle WinCo as shoppers stock up on storm supplies

0:38 Nampa police release video of suspect in Dec. 16 bank robbery

5:44 A College of Western Idaho program is helping Idaho's struggling monarch butterfly