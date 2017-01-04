Sports

January 4, 2017 10:26 PM

Watson scores 25, Fresno State drops Wyoming 85-70

The Associated Press
FRESNO, Calif.

Paul Watson scored 25 points, Cullen Russo added 18 and Fresno State defeated Wyoming 85-70 on Wednesday night.

The Bulldogs used an 8-0 run to take a 51-43 lead less than six minutes into the second half and a 7-0 surge to go up by 11 with 9:03 to play. The Cowboys got within three with 3:56 remaining but Russo had a 3-point play and Watson two free throws to stem the charge before the Bulldogs made 8 of 10 free throws in the final 90 seconds.

Jahmel Taylor added 14 points and Karachi Edo 12 for the Bulldogs (10-5, 2-1 Mountain West), who won their 150th game at the Save Mart Center. Fresno State had a 48-36 rebounding advantage with seven different players having between five and nine boards.

Alexander Aka Gorski had 15 points for the Cowboys (11-5, 1-2) and Hayden Dalton made all 10 of his free throws and scored 14. The Cowboys shot just 31 percent.

Related content

Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Boise State's win over Colorado State "creates belief."

View more video

Sports Videos