Watson scores 25, Fresno State drops Wyoming 85-70

0:16 Chandler Hutchison's game-winning 3-pointer Pause

1:46 Meet Ted Frisbee and Graeme Essman

2:48 Take ride on an ACHD snow plow

3:33 Boise breaks snow depth record

6:19 Boise police officer Kevin Holtry shares video on recovery, gratitude and more

2:13 Here's how to stay safe around a snow plow this winter

1:14 Idaho QB Matt Linehan apologizes for postgame comments directed at President Staben

2:50 How Boise schools make the call to cancel classes

0:38 Nampa police release video of suspect in Dec. 16 bank robbery