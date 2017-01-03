Bishop Kelly grad Nick Symmonds says 2017 will be his last professional track season

Nick Symmonds, a 2002 graduate of Bishop Kelly High, announced Tuesday he will retire from professional track and field after the 2017 outdoor season.
The New York Times first reported the story.
Symmonds is a six-time U.S. outdoor champion in the 800 meters. He represented the United States at the 2008 and 2012 Olympic Games, finishing fifth at the 2012 Games in London.
His personal best time of 1 minute, 42.95 seconds ranks fourth in U.S. history.
Symmonds planned to compete for a spot at Rio last summer, but a torn ligament and stress fracture in his left ankle forced him to pull out of the U.S. Track and Field Trials in Eugene.
While he has put much of his focus into Run Gum, an energy chewing gum company he co-founded, Symmonds isn’t quite ready to hang up his spikes.
“There are two ways to go out in the wonderful sport of track & field: on top or peeled off the track without a single step left in your legs. I’m hoping for both in 2017,” Symmonds said in a release on his company website. “With that said, I would like to announce that 2017 will be my last year as a professional track & field athlete.”
Symmonds, a Boise native, won seven state cross country and track titles at Bishop Kelly High. He also was a seven-time NCAA Division III champion in the 800 and 1,500 for Willamette University in Salem, Ore.
Rachel Roberts: 208-377-6422, @IDS_VarsityX
Comments