Brown, Williams help New Mexico win 68-62 at San Diego St

0:16 Chandler Hutchison's game-winning 3-pointer Pause

1:36 The worst red-light runners in 2016

3:05 Welcoming the New Year with an Idaho spud

4:36 'I am here to save democracy...'

0:38 Nampa police release video of suspect in Dec. 16 bank robbery

0:35 Tamarack torchlight parade welcomes the new year

3:06 Boise day shelter provides meals, clothing and much more

0:33 Idaho State Police officer survives a near miss when helping a crashed driver

0:25 Karan Tucker on Boise nonprofit Jannus