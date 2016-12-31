Letters to the Sports Editor: Potato Bowl, Boise State football and bowl games

I have never in my life seen so much mayhem and drunkenness at any football game as there was at the Potato Bowl.
I worked security at the game. Normally, police officers get to watch some of the game, but they were always running up and down the bleachers. The area that I was in was at the base of one of the staircases. Many Idaho Vandals fans came stumbling down the stairs stinking drunk. It went on throughout the game ... and I kept wondering if there was drinking going on up there.
After the game, after most of the Idaho fans had left, a couple from California came down and told me that there was all kinds of drinking going on and that they had never heard so much foul language and disrespect toward the Colorado State fans. They told us how they were bragging about how they had smuggled the booze under the women’s clothes coming through security.
As we were leaving, we had to climb the stairs from the stadium and I looked down to discover that there were mega small bottles scattered all over. How sad ... shame on them.
Maureen Spencer, Nampa
Cactus Bowl winner — Boise State’s band!
Maureen Ollivant, Boise
What if Jeremy McNichols ends up carrying the rock for Jacksonville? Then all three of Florida’s NFL teams would have a former Boise State player as their primary running back (editor’s note: if Doug Martin remains in Tampa Bay next season).
That would be fun to boast about while visiting the Sunshine State.
Thomas Cochrane, Boise
Bowl season 2016 is now upon us, and what a travesty it is! Three teams with more losses than wins, and 17 teams having 6-6 records — many will end up with a losing record for the season — no stellar accomplishments, or anything worth bragging about here.
Rewarding mediocrity needs to end. Rewarding teams with a six-win (or less) season only serves to diminish the accomplishments of better performing teams. A seven-win season should be the minimum standard. Such a standard would reduce this year’s bowl count to 30 — still too many. However, a requirement for eight wins would be significantly better, as it rewards teams that have truly achieved something noteworthy. An eight-win standard would reduce the number of bowl games to 26 (a more palatable number), create intriguing competition between high quality teams, raise per game TV ratings, improve game attendance numbers (instead of having half-filled, or less, stadiums) and be much more meaningful to the participants and their fans.
It’s time for the NCAA to rediscover its backbone (instead of kowtowing to the “purveyors of greed”), and stop creating a false sense of entitlement (enough of that going around already) in underachieving, undeserving teams.
James D. Miller, Boise
