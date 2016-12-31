Sports

December 31, 2016 7:47 PM

Vasilevskiy, power play, lead Lightning past Hurricanes 3-1

By MARK DIDTLER Associated Press
TAMPA, Fla.

Brian Boyle and Jonathan Drouin scored first-period power-play goals, Andrei Vasilevskiy made 26 saves and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Carolina Hurricanes 3-1 on Saturday night.

Alex Killorn also scored for the Lightning, and Nikita Kucherov and Victor Hedman had two assists each.

Carolina got a goal from Sebastian Aho, and Cam Ward stopped 22 shots. The Hurricanes beat Chicago 3-2 on Friday night to extend their home point streak to 11 games (10-0-1). Carolina is 3-7-2 on the road over the same stretch.

Tampa Bay's third-ranked power play got the better of the Hurricanes' top-ranked short-handed unit in the first, coverting two of three chances.

