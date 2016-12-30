Former Mountain View High star Destiny Slocum, No. 4 Maryland fall to No. 1 UConn

Former Idaho player of the year Destiny Slocum (Mountain View High) hit five second-half 3-pointers as Maryland cut a 19-point lead to five against top-ranked UConn, causing the sellout crowd at Maryland to crank the noise to a deafening volume.
Perhaps another team would have wilted. Not the Huskies, who know a thing or two about winning under any circumstance.
An ailing Katie Lou Samuelson scored 17 of her 23 points in the second half, and Connecticut held off No. 4 Maryland 87-81 on Thursday night for its 87th consecutive victory.
The Huskies (12-0) tied an NCAA women’s record with their 30th consecutive road win.
The Terrapins (12-1) closed to 75-70 with 3:40 left before a layup by Napheesa Collier blunted the comeback. Then, after Maryland got within six, Saniya Chong drilled a jumper from beyond the arc to make it 84-75 with 48 seconds remaining.
Slocum led the Terrapins with 23 points. She added four rebounds and seven assists.
