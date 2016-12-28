Lewis-Clark State names stadium after former baseball coach Ed Cheff

The home of the 18-time NAIA World Series champion Lewis-Clark State baseball team will now be called Ed Cheff Stadium in honor of the most successful coach in NAIA history.
Cheff coached the Warriors to 16 national titles during his tenure from 1977 to 2010.
The stadium is undergoing more than $1.75 million in remodeling, which includes a seating project and the installation of a video display board to replace the old scoreboard.
The baseball field will continue to be called Harris Field as it has since 1950 in honor of Loyd Harris.
Harris was instrumental in Lewiston as a player, manager and club director until his death in 1969.
