Sports

December 26, 2016 11:24 PM

Community Calendar: Tuesday, Dec. 27

BASEBALL

Pac-West Baseball:

▪  Opening registration for “Velocity Plus” preseason throwing program in January/February. For baseball and softball players ages 10-18. Cost is $425 for eight weeks (three days per week, 24 one-hour sessions). To register, call 866-3436 or go to pacwestbaseball.com.

▪  Offering facility rentals for baseball and softball teams. Throwing and hitting areas for teams looking for winter workouts. Cost is $20 per hour for mound, $40 per hour for entire facility. Call 866-3436 for reservations.

PICKLEBALL

Boise Area Pickleball Association: 9 a.m. to noon Monday-Friday at Homecourt YMCA, Meridian. Lessons and equipment available. Contact Terry at 921-0063 or boiseapa11@gmail.com.

RUNNING/WALKING

New Year’s Day Run: Sunday at the Ram Restaurant, 709 E. Park Blvd., Boise. YMCA Team Idaho track and field/cross country fundraiser for uniforms and equipment. Cost is $35 general (with shirt), $30 without, $25 ages 14 and younger. Prices go up Dec. 27. Call 344-5502, ext. 270, or email jack.ward@ymcatvidaho.org.

Treasure Valley Heart and Stroke Walk/Run: 10k run registration at 7 a.m. and timed run at 8 a.m. and walk at 10 a.m. June 10 at Julia Davis Park. Supports the American Heart Association and the American Stroke Association. Email Mary at Mary.Fortmeier@heart.org with questions.

SOCCER

Upward Sports Soccer: Registration is open for the 2017 spring league for boys and girls grades K-6. The “early bird” cost is $100, includes full uniform. Early bird deadline is Feb. 10. Go to idahosportsfoundation.org or email upwardsports@treecitychurch.com.

TRACK AND FIELD

Team Idaho Indoor Track Team: Indoor all-comers meets at 6 p.m. Thursday and Jan. 26 at the Jackson’s Indoor Track Facility at the Ford Idaho Center, Nampa. Cost is $10 for up to four events, and free to Team Idaho Indoor members. Bring a nonperishable food item. Contact Jack at 344-5502, ext. 270, or jack.ward@ymcatvidaho.org or go to ymcatvidaho.org.

Team Idaho winter track conditioning: Starts Jan. 2 at the Downtown YMCA, with practices Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 4:15 to 5:30 p.m.; and on Jan. 2 at the West YMCA, with practices Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4:15 to 5:30 p.m. Program runs through Feb. 23. Cost is $50 for Y members and $70 for nonmembers. Contact Jack at 344-5502, ext. 270; jack.ward@ymcatvidaho or go to team-idaho.org.

To submit a calendar listing, go to Events.IdahoStatesman.com and click on “Add event” or email it to calendar@idahostatesman.com. The deadline to submit an item is noon Friday, for publication on Tuesday. Listings run on space availability. All submissions become the property of the Statesman.

Related content

Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Boise State coach Bryan Harsin talks about meeting Baylor in the Cactus Bowl

View more video

Sports Videos