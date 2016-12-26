Community Calendar: Tuesday, Dec. 27

BASEBALL
Pac-West Baseball:
▪ Opening registration for “Velocity Plus” preseason throwing program in January/February. For baseball and softball players ages 10-18. Cost is $425 for eight weeks (three days per week, 24 one-hour sessions). To register, call 866-3436 or go to pacwestbaseball.com.
▪ Offering facility rentals for baseball and softball teams. Throwing and hitting areas for teams looking for winter workouts. Cost is $20 per hour for mound, $40 per hour for entire facility. Call 866-3436 for reservations.
PICKLEBALL
Boise Area Pickleball Association: 9 a.m. to noon Monday-Friday at Homecourt YMCA, Meridian. Lessons and equipment available. Contact Terry at 921-0063 or boiseapa11@gmail.com.
RUNNING/WALKING
New Year’s Day Run: Sunday at the Ram Restaurant, 709 E. Park Blvd., Boise. YMCA Team Idaho track and field/cross country fundraiser for uniforms and equipment. Cost is $35 general (with shirt), $30 without, $25 ages 14 and younger. Prices go up Dec. 27. Call 344-5502, ext. 270, or email jack.ward@ymcatvidaho.org.
Treasure Valley Heart and Stroke Walk/Run: 10k run registration at 7 a.m. and timed run at 8 a.m. and walk at 10 a.m. June 10 at Julia Davis Park. Supports the American Heart Association and the American Stroke Association. Email Mary at Mary.Fortmeier@heart.org with questions.
SOCCER
Upward Sports Soccer: Registration is open for the 2017 spring league for boys and girls grades K-6. The “early bird” cost is $100, includes full uniform. Early bird deadline is Feb. 10. Go to idahosportsfoundation.org or email upwardsports@treecitychurch.com.
TRACK AND FIELD
Team Idaho Indoor Track Team: Indoor all-comers meets at 6 p.m. Thursday and Jan. 26 at the Jackson’s Indoor Track Facility at the Ford Idaho Center, Nampa. Cost is $10 for up to four events, and free to Team Idaho Indoor members. Bring a nonperishable food item. Contact Jack at 344-5502, ext. 270, or jack.ward@ymcatvidaho.org or go to ymcatvidaho.org.
Team Idaho winter track conditioning: Starts Jan. 2 at the Downtown YMCA, with practices Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 4:15 to 5:30 p.m.; and on Jan. 2 at the West YMCA, with practices Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4:15 to 5:30 p.m. Program runs through Feb. 23. Cost is $50 for Y members and $70 for nonmembers. Contact Jack at 344-5502, ext. 270; jack.ward@ymcatvidaho or go to team-idaho.org.
