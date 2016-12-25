Dolphins earn 1st playoff berth since 2008 with Denver loss

3:15 Christmas morning with the Boise State football team Pause

6:09 Boise State linebacker Ben Weaver eager to face Baylor's 'brand'

5:05 Boise State tight end Jake Roh says Cactus Bowl the right fit

8:01 Boise State defensive coordinator Andy Avalos on Baylor's tough offense

9:57 Bryan Harsin tells why bowl-opponent Baylor is so hard to defend

1:24 At home with Boise State linebacker Darren Lee and his family

6:23 Boise State linebacker Darren Lee on balancing football and family

8:55 Boise State football coach Bryan Harsin, on Cactus Bowl prep, says Cory Young will transfer

1:28 Idaho Vandals fans tailgate at Albertsons Stadium before Famous Idaho Potato Bowl