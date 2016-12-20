Sports

December 20, 2016 12:00 AM

What’s on the Treasure Valley community sports calendar? (Tuesday, Dec. 20)

BASEBALL

Christmas Softball Hit Clinic: Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for girls ages 8-12 and 2 to 5 p.m. for girls ages 13-18. To sign up, call Julie at 989-8979.

Southern Idaho Baseball Camp: For ages 10-18, Dec. 27-29 at the College of Southern Idaho Eldon Evans Expo Center, Twin Falls. Cost is $250. Go to csi.edu/athletics/Baseball.htm or call (208) 308-4024.

Pac-West Baseball:

▪  Opening registration for “Velocity Plus” preseason throwing program in January/February. For baseball and softball players ages 10-18. Cost is $425 for eight weeks (three days per week, 24 one-hour sessions). To register, call 866-3436 or go to pacwestbaseball.com.

▪  Offering facility rentals for baseball and softball teams. Throwing and hitting areas for teams looking for winter workouts. Cost is $20 per hour for mound, $40 per hour for entire facility. Call 866-3436 for reservations.

PICKLEBALL

Boise Area Pickleball Association: 9 a.m. to noon Monday-Friday at Homecourt YMCA, Meridian. Lessons and equipment available. Contact Terry at 921-0063 or boiseapa11@gmail.com.

RUNNING/WALKING

New Year’s Day Run: Jan. 1 at the Ram Restaurant, 709 E. Park Blvd., Boise. YMCA Team Idaho track and field/cross country fundraiser for uniforms and equipment. Cost is $35 general (with shirt), $30 without, $25 ages 14 and younger. Prices go up Dec. 27. Call 344-5502, ext. 270, or email jack.ward@ymcatvidaho.org.

Treasure Valley Heart and Stroke Walk/Run: 10k run registration at 7 a.m. and timed run at 8 a.m. and walk at 10 a.m. June 10 at Julia Davis Park. Supports the American Heart Association and the American Stroke Association. Email Mary at Mary.Fortmeier@heart.org with questions.

TRACK AND FIELD

Team Idaho indoor track: For ages 10 to adults, continues at Jacksons Indoor Track, Ford Idaho Center, Nampa, through Feb. 14. Practices are from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Cost for the entire session is $160 for Y members, $205 nonmembers. Half session prices are $100/$145 and run Nov. 29 to Dec. 29 and Jan. 3 to Feb. 14. Contact Jack at 344-5502, ext. 270; jack.ward@ymcatvidaho or go to ymcatvidaho.org.

