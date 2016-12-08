Idaho cowboy wins one round, finishes second in next at National Finals Rodeo

Veteran Idaho cowboy Matt Shiozawa recorded a run of 7.3 seconds to win the seventh round, and $26,230.77, in tie-down roping at the National Finals Rodeo at Thomas & Mack Center on Wednesday night. He followed up with a 7.1-second run Thursday but finished second to Shane Hanchey (6.8) and took $20,730.77.
Shiozawa enters Friday seventh in the NFR average at 55.8 seconds on seven head; his only chance to rise in the standings is if any of the top six cowboys fail to rope a calf in either of the final two rounds. He is third in the PRCA world standings with $161,281.32. Marcos Costa is the series leader at $195,600.03.
Idaho bull riders Roscoe Jarboe (New Plymouth) and Garrett Smith (Rexburg) failed to earn money Wednesday or Thursday. Smith scored 77.5 points Wednesday to finish seventh, 1 1/2 points out of the final paying position. He is seventh in the average (246 1/2 on three rides) and 12th on the season money list with $122,621.24.
Jarboe, the Round 2 winner, hasn’t had a successful ride since and is tied for ninth in the average (171.5 on two). He is sixth in the world standings with $149,765.04
The $10 million NFR continues through Saturday night.
