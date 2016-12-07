Rexburg bull rider finishes just out of money in Round 6 at National Finals Rodeo

Garrett Smith of Rexburg finished seventh in the sixth round of bull riding at the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo on Tuesday at Thomas & Mack Center.
His ride on Chip Shot was a point less than the score of former PRCA and PBR world champion Shane Proctor, who earned $4,230.77 for the night. Smith moved into a tie for seventh in the average with 169 points on two completed rides.
Fellow bull rider Roscoe Jarboe (New Plymouth) and tie-down roper Matt Shiozawa (Chubbuck) failed to score Tuesday night. Jarboe is tied for fifth in the average (171.5 on two), while Shiozawa is seventh in his event (41.40 seconds on five head).
Jarboe is fifth in the PRCA world standings with $149,765.04 earned and four rounds remaining. Smith is 10th at $122,621.24. Shiozawa is 10th in tie-down at $114,319.78.
