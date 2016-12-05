Treasure Valley community sports calendar: Tuesday, Dec. 6

BASEBALL
Christmas Break Hit Camp: Dec. 19-20 from 9 a.m. to noon for boys ages 7-11 and 1 to 4 p.m. for boys ages 12-18. To sign up, call Jeff at 941-3968.
Christmas Softball Hit Clinic: Dec. 21 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for girls ages 8-12 and 2 to 5 p.m. for girls ages 13-18. To sign up, call Julie at 989-8979.
Southern Idaho Baseball Camp: For ages 10-18, Dec. 27-29 at the College of Southern Idaho Eldon Evans Expo Center, Twin Falls. Cost is $250. Go to csi.edu/athletics/Baseball.htm or call (208) 308-4024.
Pac-West Baseball: Opening registration for “Velocity Plus” preseason throwing program in January/February. For baseball and softball players ages 10-18. Cost is $425 for eight weeks (three days per week, 24 one-hour sessions). To register, call 866-3436 or go to pacwestbaseball.com.
PICKLEBALL
Boise Area Pickleball Association: 9 a.m. to noon Monday-Friday at Homecourt YMCA, Meridian. Lessons and equipment available. Contact Terry at 921-0063 or boiseapa11@gmail.com.
Pickleball: Go to boisepickleballclub.org for free lessons, places to play, schedules of play times.
RUNNING/WALKING
Ugly Sweater 5k: 9:30 a.m. Dec. 17 at Whittenberger Park, Caldwell. Ugly sweater contest, raffle drawings, food and awards. Well-behaved dogs may join their owners for the race. Cost is $25-$35. Go to runsignup.com/Race/ID/Caldwell/UglySweater.
YMCA Christmas Run: Dec. 17 between the Downtown YMCA and Boise High. One-mile Reindeer Dash (10 a.m.), a two-mile run (10:15 a.m.), and a six-mile run (10:15 a.m.) through Boise’s North End. Costume contest at 9:30 a.m. prior to the races. Registration is $35 general, $30 youth, until Sunday, and then $40 from Monday through race day. Call 344-5502, ext. 280, email racedirector@ymcatvidaho or go to ymcatvidaho.org.
New Year’s Day Run: Jan. 1 at the Ram Restaurant, 709 E. Park Blvd., Boise. YMCA Team Idaho track and field/cross country fundraiser for uniforms and equipment. Cost is $35 general (with shirt), $30 without, $25 ages 14 and younger. Prices go up Dec. 27. Call 344-5502, ext. 270, or email jack.ward@ymcatvidaho.org.
Treasure Valley Heart and Stroke Walk/Run: 10k run registration at 7 a.m. and timed run at 8 a.m. and walk at 10 a.m. June 10 at Julia Davis Park. Supports the American Heart Association and the American Stroke Association. Email Mary at Mary.Fortmeier@heart.org with questions.
TRACK AND FIELD
Idaho Dash Track Club: Still accepting athletes grades 8 and higher for the winter session that has already started and runs through Feb. 18. Athletes will train up to six days a week to prepare for indoor competitions as well as their spring school season. Go to idahodashtrack.com or email james@idahodashtrack.com.
Team Idaho indoor track: For ages 10 to adults, continues at Jacksons Indoor Track, Ford Idaho Center, Nampa, through Feb. 14. Practices are from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Cost for the entire session is $160 for Y members, $205 nonmembers. Half session prices are $100/$145 and run Nov. 29 to Dec. 29 and Jan. 3 to Feb. 14. Contact Jack at 344-5502, ext. 270; jack.ward@ymcatvidaho or go to ymcatvidaho.org.
Team Idaho advanced high school distance training: For grades 9-12, continues at the Downtown YMCA, through Feb. 23. Practices are from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Cost is $125 for Y members, $175 nonmembers. Contact Jack at 344-5502, ext. 270; jack.ward@ymcatvidaho or go to team-idaho.org.
