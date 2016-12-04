New Plymouth cowboy Jarboe wins second round at National Finals Rodeo

Roscoe Jarboe picked up a victory in Friday night’s bull riding competition at the National Finals Rodeo. Jarboe scored 88.50 aboard Coopers Comet and earned $26,230.77.
Rexburg’s Garrett Smith scored an 87 on Uncle Jerry for a share of second place and $18,192.31.
FRIDAY’S RESULTS
BAREBACK RIDING: 1. (tie) Tim O’Connell, Zwingle, Iowa, on Pete Carr’s Classic Pro Rodeo’s Betty Boop, and Clayton Biglow, Clements, Calif., on Rafter G Rodeo’s Ankle Biter, 85 points, $23,481 each; 3. (tie) Caleb Bennett, Tremonton, Utah, and Ty Breuer, Mandan, N.D., 83, $13,327 each; 5. Winn Ratliff, Leesville, La., 82.5, $6,769; 6. Jake Brown, Hillsboro, Texas, 79.5, $4,231 Average standings: 1. Clayton Biglow, 169 points on two head. World standings: 1. Tim O’Connell, $228,098.
STEER WRESTLING: 1. Jason Thomas, Benton, Ark., 3.5 seconds, $26,231; 2. Matt Reeves, Cross Plains, Texas, 3.8, $20,731; 3. Clayton Hass, Terrell, Texas, 4.1, $15,654; 4. Dakota Eldridge, Elko, Nev., 4.6, $11,000; 5. Tyler Waguespack, Gonzales, La., 4.7, $6,769; 6. Nick Guy, Sparta, Wis., 5.1, $4,231. Average standings: 1. Matt Reeves, 7.7 seconds on two head. World standings: 1. Clayton Hass, $131,457.
TEAM ROPING: 1. Luke Brown, Stephenville, Texas/Jake Long, Coffeyville, Kan., 4.0 seconds, $26,231; 2. Dustin Bird, Cut Bank, Mont./Russell Cardoza, Terrebonne, Ore., 4.2, $20,731; 3. Erich Rogers, Round Rock, Ariz./Cory Petska, Marana, Ariz., 4.3, $15,654; 4. Clay Smith, Broken Bow, Okla./Paul Eaves, Lonedell, Mo., 4.4, $11,000; 5. Kaleb Driggers, Albany, Ga./Junior Nogueira, Burleson, Texas, 4.8, $6,769; 6. Levi Simpson, Ponoka, Alberta/Jeremy Buhler, Arrowwood, Alberta, 4.9, $4,231. Average standings: 1. Dustin Bird/Russell Cardoza, 8.8 seconds on two head. World standings (headers): 1. Luke Brown, $154,397. World standings (heelers): 1. Jake Long, $151,053.
SADDLE BRONC RIDING: 1. Ryder Wright, Milford, Utah, 86 points on Northcott Macza Rodeo’s Get Smart, $26,231; 2. Sterling Crawley, Stephenville, Texas, 84, $20,731; 3. Heith DeMoss, Heflin, La., 83.5, $15,654; 4. Jake Watson, Hudson’s Hope, British Columbia, 83, $11,000; 5. Jake Wright, Milford, Utah, 80.5, $6,769; 6. Jacobs Crawley, Boerne, Texas, 80, $4,231. Average standings: 1. Ryder Wright, 173.5 points on two head. World standings: 1. Jacobs Crawley, $186,535.
TIE-DOWN ROPING: 1. Marcos Costa, Childress, Texas, 7.6 seconds, $26,231; 2. Cade Swor, Winnie, Texas, 7.7, $20,731; 3. Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif., 7.8, $15,654; 4. Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas, 8.0, $11,000; 5. (tie) Reese Riemer, Stinnett, Texas, and Tyson Durfey, Weatherford, Texas, 8.3, $5,500 each. Average standings: 1. Shane Hanchey, 15.5 seconds on two head. World standings: 1. Marcos Costa, $161,754.
BARREL RACING: 1. Kimmie Wall, Roosevelt, Utah, 13.79 seconds, $26,231; 2. (tie) Lisa Lockhart, Oelrichs, S.D., and Sherry Cervi, Marana, Ariz., 13.80, $18,192 each; 4. Amberleigh Moore, Keizer, Ore., 13.81, $11,000; 5. Sarah Rose McDonald, Brunswick, Ga., 13.88, $6,769; 6. Ivy Conrado, Hudson, Colo., 13.90, $4,231. Average standings: 1. Kimmie Wall, 27.69 seconds on two runs. World standings: 1. Mary Burger, $205,207.
BULL RIDING: 1. Roscoe Jarboe, New Plymouth, Idaho, 88.5 points on Wayne Vold Rodeo’s Cooper’s Comet, $26,231; 2. (tie) Joe Frost, Randlett, Utah, and Garrett Smith, Rexburg, Idaho, 87, $18,192 each; 4. Shane Proctor, Grand Coulee, Wash., 85.5, $11,000; 5. (tie) Sage Kimzey, Strong City, Okla.; Cody Teel, Kountze, Texas; Jeff Askey, Athens, Texas; Brennon Eldred, Sulphur, Okla.; Jordan Spears, Redding, Calif.; Scottie Knapp, Albuquerque, N.M.; Cody Rostockyj, Lorena, Texas; Tyler Smith, Fruita, Colo.; Tim Bingham, Honeyville, Utah; Rorey Maier, Timber Lake, S.D.; Garrett Tribble, Bristow, Okla.. Average standings: 1. Roscoe Jarboe, 171.5 points on two head. World standings: 1. Sage Kimzey, $208,220.
ALL-AROUND WORLD STANDINGS: 1. Dustin Bird, $161,155; 2. Russell Cardoza, $151,694; 3. Junior Nogueira, $147,324; 4. Clayton Hass, $146,454; 5. Josh Peek, $126,603; 6. Clay Smith, $125,809.
