Murphy leads Miami past Wofford 74-57

Kamari Murphy had a career-high 14 points and added 10 rebounds to help Miami overcome 16 turnovers to beat Wofford 74-57 Saturday in the HoopHall Miami Invitational.
Murphy was chosen the game's most valuable player.
Ja'Quan Newton added a career-high nine assists to go with 15 points for the Hurricanes (6-2). Bruce Brown scored 12 points and Davon Reed added 13 points.
Cameron Jackson came off the bench to score 16 points for Wofford (2-6).
Miami shot 50 percent from the field, including 7 for 15 from 3-point range, and went 19 for 21 from the free throw line.
The Hurricanes raced to leads of 17-4 and 24-6. The margin was 32-15 when Wofford mounted a comeback.
Miami went without a field goal for the first seven minutes of the second half, allowing Wofford to close to within five points. Dejan Vasiljevic and Brown then sank consecutive 3-pointers, and Miami was never again threatened.
The stands were mostly empty at the Miami Heat's arena, but the crowd did include Heat president Pat Riley and owner Micky Arison. Illinois beat VCU 64-46 in the opening game.
BIG PICTURE
Wofford: They Terriers have lost to Louisiana State, Colorado and Miami by a combined 54 points.
Miami: The Hurricanes count rebounding as a strength, and they outrebounded Wofford 35-24.
UP NEXT
Wofford: The Terriers play host to Virginia Wise on Tuesday.
Miami: The Hurricanes, who play all six December games in South Florida, face South Carolina State on Tuesday.
