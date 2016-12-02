Three Idahoans to compete at National Finals Rodeo

The 10-day rodeo started Thursday night with Roscoe Jarboe (New Plymouth, bull riding), Garrett Smith (Rexburg, bull riding) and Matt Shiozawa (Chubbuck, tie-down roping) in the field.
The $10 million NFR continues nightly through Dec. 10 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. Television coverage begins at 8 p.m. MT each night on CBS Sports Network.
Jarboe, making his NFR debut, is ranked seventh in the world bull riding standings with $100,207.35 in money won this season, while Smith checks into his first NFR at No. 10 with $94,428,93. Shiozawa, making his ninth NFR appearance, is ranked 11th in tie-down roping with $71,601.83 earned going into Vegas.
