Boise State women’s basketball rallies past Charlotte

Yaiza Rodriguez scored a career-high 24 points and added in a team-high six assists as the Broncos came back from an 11-point deficit to beat Charlotte 68-65 to win the Hilton Concord Classic on Saturday.
The victory was coach Gordy Presnell’s 200th win with BSU (5-0) and the 596th in his career.
Marijke Vanderschaaf and Shalen Shaw each scored 11.
Rodriguez was named tournament MVP, and Brooke Pahukoa was on the all-tournament team. BSU returns to the court Thursday when it hosts Eastern Washington.
IDAHO WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: The Vandals held a late lead but couldn’t hold off Grand Canyon, losing 64-60 to close out the Grand Canyon Thanksgiving Classic. Mikayla Ferenz led the Vandals (2-3) with 20 points, and Brooke Reilly pitched in 16 points and a career-high 16 rebounds.
COLLEGE OF IDAHO WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: The Yotes cut a 21-point deficit to 5 but couldn’t get any closer, falling to Montana Western 86-81 in the final game of the Best Western Caldwell Inn and Suites Lady Yote Classic. Kiara Skinner led the C of I (0-6) with 22 points.
C OF I MEN’S BASKETBALL: Montana Western’s Shyke Smalls banked in a desperation heave at the buzzer, beating the Yotes 70-69 in the final game of the Domino’s Classic in Caldwell. The C of I (7-2) rallied from 11 points down to take a late lead. Joey Nebeker (Melba High) led the Yotes with 22 points.
NORTHWEST NAZARENE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: The Crusaders couldn’t hold off Cal State San Bernardino down the stretch, falling 73-69 in the first game of the Wildcat Thanksgiving Classic in Ellensburg, Wash. NNU (2-2) was up six points with 1:50 left, but the Crusaders closed the game on an 11-1 run.
NNU MEN’S BASKETBALL: The Crusaders dug themselves a deep first-half hole and couldn’t rally back in a 79-68 loss to host Chico State at the Carl’s Jr. Mac Martin Invitational in Chico, Calif. NNU (2-3) found itself down 38-19 at halftime.
Comments