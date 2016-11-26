Jones runs for 4 TDs in UTEP's 52-24 win over North Texas

Aaron Jones ran for 301 yards and four touchdowns — both career highs — and UTEP knocked North Texas out of bowl eligibility with a 52-24 victory on Saturday night.
Jones scored on an 83-yard run and a 48-yarder in the first half. He added a 58-yard score in the third quarter and bullied into the end zone from the 3-yard line in the fourth quarter.
Ryan Metz threw for 171 yards and two touchdowns for the Miners (4-8, 2-6 Conference USA). UTEP scored five touchdowns on plays of more than 30 yards, three of more than 50 yards and had 555 yards of total offense.
Alec Morris was 23 of 42 for 190 yards passing and threw two touchdown passes for North Texas (5-7, 3-5). Willy Ivery added 98 yards rushing. Ivery ran for a 14-yard TD, and caught a 14-yard score from Morris late in the fourth quarter.
