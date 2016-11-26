Elk River routs Spring Lake Park 42-14 for Class 5A title

Nicholas Rice ran for 242 yards and three touchdowns, and Elk River beat Spring Lake Park 42-14 Saturday to win the Class 5A state football championship at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Operating its wing-T offense with precision, the Elks (13-0) rushed for 446 yards to earn the school's first state title in 125 years. Elk River's best previous finish was second in 1990.
Elk River did not attempt a pass.
Spring Lake Park (12-1) got short rushing touchdowns from Nick Robinson and Zachary Ojile. Mark Buley ran for 114 yards.
Sam Gibas, who had 105 yards rushing, scored from 60 yards out in the first quarter.
Sherrod Kpahn scored on a 50-yard run early in the second quarter before Rice had 33- and 54-yard scores. The Elks had 285 yards rushing in the first half.
