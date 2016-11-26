Worth leads Navy to 75-31 win over SMU

Will Worth accounted for four touchdowns while becoming the first Navy quarterback with more than 100 yards rushing and 100 yards passing in three consecutive games as the Midshipmen beat SMU 75-31 on Saturday.
Worth ran 15 times for 107 yards and three touchdowns, increasing his FBS-leading total to 25 rushing scores while playing only three quarters. The senior was 5 of 7 for 104 yards and the go-ahead TD just before halftime.
The Midshipmen (9-2, 7-1 AAC), who had already clinched the West Division title, had a season-high 496 yards rushing and their most points since scoring 76 against East Carolina in 2010. They have consecutive 60-point games for the first time since 1917. They will play USF or Temple next Saturday in the American Athletic Conference championship game.
"This is exactly where we wanted to be. The entire offseason, this is what we worked for," Worth said. "We feel great, just got to keep things rolling right now."
SMU (5-7, 3-5) missed a chance to become bowl eligible in its regular-season finale amid rumors coach Chad Morris is a candidate to become Baylor's new coach. The Mustangs are 7-17 in two seasons under Morris, who took over after a 1-11 season.
"This is not about me, this is about these kids in that locker room in there and moving forward," Morris said. "I'm the football coach at SMU and I'm extremely excited about the direction of this program."
After Navy's first lost fumble in five games led to a touchdown that put SMU up 24-21 late in the first half, the Midshipmen responded with 47 unanswered points.
Worth's 8-yard TD pass to Jamir Tillman with 6 seconds left in the first half put the Midshipmen ahead to stay. They then scored twice in less than a minute right after halftime, on 255-yard fullback Shawn White's 50-yard run and Justin North's 25-yard interception return.
"I like where we are at," coach Ken Niumatalolo said. "I just feel like we're getting stronger as the season goes on, and it was all by design."
THE TAKEAWAY
Navy: The Midshipmen, still in contention for a Cotton Bowl berth if they win the AAC title game, averaged 10.3 yards per rushing attempt and had six players rush for TDs. They have won four straight games. This was the 37th victory for the senior class, which still has three more games to play. They had matched last year's seniors, who had tied the 36 wins by the Class of 1909.
SMU: While a disappointing way to finish the season, the Mustangs have clearly improved under Morris. They had won three of four, including a win over Houston, before consecutive losses to AAC division leaders. Now they wait to see if Morris is back for a third season.
Navy is in the AAC championship game next Saturday and then takes on Army on Dec. 10 in Baltimore.
