Pugh scores 26, Santa Clara beats Northern Colorado 88-72

Jarvis Pugh had a career-high 26 points on 9-of-10 shooting Saturday night and Santa Clara used a second-half rally to beat Northern Colorado 88-72.
Santa Clara (2-2) erased a 10-point, first-half deficit and led 51-50 with 15:09 left when senior leader Jared Brownridge went to the bench with his fourth foul. The Bears (1-2) retook the lead briefly with Jon'te Dotson's 3-point play, but Santa Clara rolled off 12 straight points and a 17-2 run ending at 70-55.
When Brownridge returned with 6:57 left, the Broncos were up 70-60 and held on easily from there. Nate Kratch added 17 points, Matt Hauser added 16, Kai Healy and Brownridge had 11 points each.
Jordan Davis had 24 points, seven rebounds and 10 assists for Northern Colorado, which led nearly the entire first half, reaching a 10-point lead three different times. Ibrahim Sylla and Chaz Glotta added 15 points each.
