Adrian's first double-double lifts No. 19 WVU

Nathan Adrian had 15 points and 14 rebounds for his first career double-double, helping No. 19 West Virginia cruise past Mississippi Valley State 107-66 on Monday night.
The Mountaineers (2-0) were sluggish at first, but after four lead changes in the first two minutes, Adrian and Jevon Carter fueled a 17-0 run that put West Virginia ahead 21-5 at the first media timeout.
West Virginia shot 72.7 percent from the free-throw line, a spike from when they made 58.6 percent in their game against Mount St. Mary's last Friday. The Mountaineers also scored 34 points off of 26 turnovers Monday.
Teyvon Myers and Lamont West scored 12 points for West Virginia, and Carter and Esa Ahmad had 10.
Marcus Romain had 13 points for the Delta Devils (0-2). It's his eleventh straight game in double figures.
