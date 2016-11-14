Johnson scores 18 as Pitt rolls by Gardner-Webb 99-80

Cameron Johnson scored 18 points and made all four of his 3-point attempts as Pittsburgh rolled by Gardner-Webb 99-80 on Monday night.
The Panthers, who needed double-overtime to slip by Eastern Washington in coach Kevin Stallings' debut last Friday, avoided any major drama this time. Johnson hit a pair of 3s during a 10-0 run midway through the first half that broke it open for Pitt (2-0).
Senior forward Michael Young came off the bench for just the second time in his career to score 18 points. Sheldon Jeter added 14 points and a game-high 13 rebounds while Jamel Artis had 11 points and six assists for the Panthers, who shot 53 percent and had 29 assists on 35 field goals.
LaQuincy Rideau finished with a career-high 23 points for the Runnin' Bulldogs (0-2), while adding eight rebounds and six assists. David Efianayi finished with 20 points and Liam O'Reilly chipped in 14.
BIG PICTURE
Gardner-Webb: The Runnin' Bulldogs can get up the floor when they want to. After managing just 44 points in a lackluster loss to SMU in the opener last week, Gardner-Webb was happy to try and keep pace with Pitt, which is committed to playing a little more freely under Stallings following Jamie Dixon's departure to TCU last spring. The 6-foot-1 Rideau isn't afraid to get into the lane, slicing into the paint on numerous occasions to draw a foul. The sophomore went 11 of 13 at the free-throw line.
Pitt: Stallings is intent on mixing and matching his lineups early in the year to get a feel for what works. Ten players played at least 11 minutes and all but two Panthers scored.
UP NEXT
Gardner-Webb: plays Eastern Michigan in Indianapolis on Friday.
Pitt: faces SMU on Thursday at Madison Square Garden.
