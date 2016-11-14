Goalkeeper Tim Howard to undergo surgery Thursday

Colorado Rapids goalkeeper Tim Howard will undergo season-ending surgery Thursday for an injury he sustained in last week's World Cup qualifier between the U.S. and Mexico.
Howard will miss the Rapids' appearance in the MLS conference championship against Seattle this month.
Howard was diagnosed with a right adductor injury. He is expected to be sidelined four months.
Surgery is set for Thursday in Los Angeles by Dr. Michael B. Gerhardt.
In his first season with the Rapids, Howard registered a 6-3-8 record as a starter. The finalist for the MLS Goalkeeper of the Year made two saves in the penalty shootout of the Western Conference semifinal against the L.A. Galaxy, helping the Rapids advance to the conference championship against the Sounders.
