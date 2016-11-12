Calrkson, Williams, lead Lakers past Pelicans, 126-99

Jordan Clarkson scored 23 points, Lou Williams added 21, and the Los Angeles Lakers won for the fifth time in six games, beating the New Orleans Pelicans 126-99 on Saturday night.
D'Angelo Russell scored 22 and Nick Young added 15 points for the Lakers, who shot 55.3 percent (52 of 94) overall and made 16 of 30 3-pointers.
Anthony Davis scored 34 for New Orleans, but left the game for a pivotal stretch with apparent lower back pain after his layup had cut Los Angeles' lead to 63-62 in the third quarter. Davis went to the locker room and was out of the game for four-plus minutes while the Lakers went on a 14-0 run.
New Orleans never recovered.
Rookie Buddy Hield scored 18 points for the Pelicans.
