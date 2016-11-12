Sports

November 12, 2016 7:23 PM

Calrkson, Williams, lead Lakers past Pelicans, 126-99

By BRETT MARTEL AP Sports Writer
NEW ORLEANS

Jordan Clarkson scored 23 points, Lou Williams added 21, and the Los Angeles Lakers won for the fifth time in six games, beating the New Orleans Pelicans 126-99 on Saturday night.

D'Angelo Russell scored 22 and Nick Young added 15 points for the Lakers, who shot 55.3 percent (52 of 94) overall and made 16 of 30 3-pointers.

Anthony Davis scored 34 for New Orleans, but left the game for a pivotal stretch with apparent lower back pain after his layup had cut Los Angeles' lead to 63-62 in the third quarter. Davis went to the locker room and was out of the game for four-plus minutes while the Lakers went on a 14-0 run.

New Orleans never recovered.

Rookie Buddy Hield scored 18 points for the Pelicans.

