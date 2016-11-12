Alabama A&M overtakes Jackson State 27-20

De'Angelo Ballard passed for 143 yards, including a touchdown, and piled up 155 more yards rushing to lead Alabama A&M to a 27-20 win over Jackson State on Saturday.
After falling behind 17-0 in the first half, Alabama A&M (4-6, 4-5 Southwestern Athletic Conference) tied the game when Devonte Simon returned an interception 36 yards for a touchdown with 1:08 left in the second quarter. Nick Carden kicked a 34-yard field goal and Ballard connected with Kalias Robertson on an 11-yard TD pass earlier.
A 5-yard touchdown run by Harvey Harris put Alabama A&M on top in the third quarter and Carden padded the advantage with a 29-yard field goal with 1:59 to play. Jordan Bentley had 106 yards rushing.
Jackson State (3-7, 3-5) got a 63-yard touchdown run from Joshua Bates and a 1-yard TD throw from Jarin Morikawa to Javancy Jones. Christian Jacquemin had two field goals.
