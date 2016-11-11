Sports

Just another Friday Knight: Bishop Kelly advances to fourth straight state title game

By Michael Katz

POCATELLO

There wasn’t much that was going to wipe the smile off Bishop Kelly quarterback Bronson King’s face Friday night.

The senior signal-caller is part of a Knights program that has enjoyed unprecedented success in recent years. Three straight trips to the 4A state title game, three straight championship trophies.

When the clock mercifully hit zero in a 40-7 semifinal drubbing against fellow powerhouse Blackfoot, King could hardly contain himself. Not only are his Knights headed to another state title game, but they will play on the blue turf at Albertsons Stadium.

As far as final sendoffs go, next Saturday’s title tilt doesn’t get much better for King and the 16 other seniors on Bishop Kelly’s roster.

“I’ve always wanted to play at BSU. The other state championships we’ve had, it was at Idaho State and U of I. It’s crazy to play at BSU,” King said with a grin. “I can’t even imagine not getting to where we’re at. I’m just emotional right now. It’s crazy.”

The Knights (11-0) made quick work of the Broncos, scoring on their first drive of the game and surging ahead to a 27-0 halftime lead. The 63-yard touchdown pass from King to Vince Sengelmann at the 9:29 mark of the first quarter set the tone for what wound up being a long night for Blackfoot.

The Knights’ defense intercepted Bronco quarterback and Utah Valley baseball commit Pacen Hayes six times and held a normally potent Blackfoot offense to 243 total yards.

“We thought it would be closer than that, but we knew if we got some pressure on their quarterback, he would have to throw it up,” Bishop Kelly coach Tim Brennan said. “And our guys were in good position.”

Bishop Kelly’s offense was well-balanced en route to 375 total yards. King completed 7-of-10 passes for 158 yards and two touchdowns, both to Sengelmann. Senior running back Luke Burley ran for 100 yards.

The victory sets up a 4A final matchup with Skyline, which defeated Skyview 47-35 on Friday evening. Though the Knights will play in their fourth straight state title game, Bishop Kelly players and coaches celebrated with fans and family members on the field as if it was a completely new experience.

The way Brennan sees it, each one of his teams deserves to commemorate its own successes.

“It’s exciting because it’s a new year. It’s a new group of kids, new personality, new chemistry,” Brennan said. “It never gets old.”

SKYLINE 47, SKYVIEW 35

Skyview senior Kyle Pierce had 19 receptions for 275 yards and four TDs, but it wasn’t enough to topple undefeated Skyline at Holt Arena.

