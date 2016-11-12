Bishop Kelly High football buries Blackfoot, advances to 4A championship

Defending state champion Rocky Mountain enters the 5A state semifinals relying on a rushing attack averaging 344.6 yards per game. The Grizzlies haven't thrown much this season partly due to an injury at quarterback, and because they haven't needed to. Rocky Mountain faces Capital at 7 p.m. Nov. 11 at Dona Larsen Park for a spot in the state finals.
Eagle beat Mountain View 22-19 on Aug. 26. They play again in the state semifinals Friday. Mountain View quarterback Tucker Rovig and Eagle linebacker Zane Friedt share takeaways from the first meeting and what to expect Friday.
Capital High football coach said the 5A Southern Idaho Conference has been undervalued all season. The league claimed all four spots in the Idaho 5A state semifinals, with Capital hosting Rocky Mountain and Eagle hosting Mountain View.