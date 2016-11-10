Boise NASCAR driver Brian Scott retires; Albertsons will terminate race team

NASCAR driver Brian Scott, a Boise High graduate with deep Idaho roots, plans to retire after next week’s Sprint Cup season finale to spend more time with his family, he announced Thursday.
Scott, 28, has been racing at NASCAR’s national level since 2007. He and his wife have two young children.
Boise-based Albertsons Companies, Scott’s longtime sponsor, said it would terminate its NASCAR program after the season. However, Richard Petty Motorsports — which said before the season that Scott has “a lot of potential — plans to field the No. 44 that Scott drove with a new sponsor and another driver.
Scott, the great grandson of Albertsons founder Joe Albertson, posted a statement about his decision on several social media platforms and explained the Sprint Cup schedule “has taken its toll” and caused him “to re-evaluate what I want in life for myself and for my family.”
Scott raced in the Truck Series through 2009, the Xfinity Series from 2010 until 2015 and joined RPM in the Cup Series this season. In his first full-time Sprint Cup season, Scott is 32nd in the points standings (with five crash-related DNFs) and fourth in the rookie standings.
His No. 44 Ford has included Albertsons and Shore Lodge of McCall sponsorships throughout the season, which ends with races Sunday in Phoenix and Nov. 20 in Miami-Homestead.
Scott had a career-best second-place finish at Talladega on Oct. 30.
“Brian made it to and competed at a level that very few do in NASCAR, Brian Moffitt, RPM’s chief executive officer said in a team release. “Brian became part of the Petty family this year, and he committed himself to making our organization better. We feel fortunate to have had the opportunity to get to know Brian and wish him nothing but the best for him and his family.’’
The full text of Scott’s statement released Thursday morning on his Facebook page:
“To all my fans, friends, crew members (past & present) and wonderful people I’ve met in racing over the years: First, I want to say thank you for the support, friendship and good memories made. My decision to end one chapter in my life and change my focus going forward was not a decision I made or approached lightly. Racing has always been a passion of mine, and that will never change.
“Over the past couple of years I have begun a family of my own, and it has grown. I’m blessed to have an amazing wife and two incredible kids. The Sprint Cup Series schedule has taken its toll on me and caused me to re-evaluate what I want in life for myself and for my family. Through countless time in prayer with my family, the Lord has made it clear its time for me to focus on my family and put them first.
“I would be lying to say I wont miss racing, in fact I will miss it very much, but I’m looking forward to making memories with my family hunting, fishing, camping, ball games, recitals, and being there to support them in whatever they decide to do!
“I can’t possibly name everyone that has supported me through the years, but I take comfort in knowing that you all know who you are. It has meant the world to me to have your friendship and unwavering support over the years. I thank each and every one of you from the bottom of my heart! God Bless. Sincerely, Brian’’
