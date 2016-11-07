Treasure Valley community sports calendar | Nov. 8, 2016

BASKETBALL
Turkey Week Hoops Celebration: Basic fundamentals camp for boys and girls grades K-6, noon to 2 p.m. Nov. 21-23 at Eagle High. More information and registration at selectprintingusa.com/basketball.
BOCCE
Idaho Bocce Ball Club: League play at 6 p.m. Wednesdays at the USBF courts, Ann Morrison. All skill levels welcome, free lessons. Cost is $10 per person for a season of league membership. Call Lou at 336-2453 or Mike at 376-3171.
PICKLEBALL
Boise Area Pickleball Association: 9 a.m. to noon Monday-Friday at Homecourt YMCA, Meridian. Lessons and equipment available. Contact Terry at 921-0063 or boiseapa11@gmail.com.
Free beginners clinics: 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. first Thursday of each month at Fort Boise Park. Call 608-7616.
Pickleball: Go to boisepickleballclub.org for free lessons, places to play, schedules of play times.
RUNNING/WALKING
Turkey Trot Relay Race: Nov 19 at the east end of Ann Morrison Park. Four-person relay, each member runs/walks a two-mile leg. Teams closest to their predicted times win a turkey for each team member. Applications at running stores and at ultrasignup.com/register.aspx?eid=3456 or call 867-9500.
Ugly Sweater 5k: 9:30 a.m. Dec. 17 at Whittenberger Park, Caldwell. Also, ugly sweater contest, raffle drawings, food and awards. Well-behaved dogs may join their owners for the race. Cost is $25-$35. Go to runsignup.com/Race/ID/Caldwell/UglySweater.
YMCA Christmas Run: Dec. 17 between the Downtown YMCA and Boise High. One-mile Reindeer Dash (10 a.m.), a two-mile run (10:15 a.m.), and a six-mile run (10:15 a.m.) through Boise’s North End. Costume contest at 9:30 a.m. prior to the races. Registration is $30 general, $25 youth, until Oct. 31, when the prices go to $35 and $30 until Dec. 11, and then $40 from Dec. 12 through race day. Call 344-5502, ext. 280, email racedirector@ymcatvidaho or go to ymcatvidaho.org.
New Year’s Day Run: Jan. 1 at the Ram Restaurant, 709 E. Park Blvd., Boise. YMCA Team Idaho track and field/cross country fundraiser for uniforms and equipment. Cost is $30 general (with shirt), $25 without, $20 ages 14 and younger. Prices go up $5 on Dec. 1 and again on Dec. 27. Call 344-5502, ext. 270, or email jack.ward@ymcatvidaho.org.
TABLE TENNIS
Boise open singles tournament: 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Idaho Athletic Club, 875 E. Plaza Drive, Eagle. Two tournaments: one for advanced players, one for the less experienced. Arrive 10-15 minutes earlier to register. Entry fee is $5 Boise Table Tennis Club members, $7 nonmembers. Go to boisetabletennis.org.
TRACK AND FIELD
Team Idaho cross country: For ages 6-18, Monday through Thursday at three Treasure Valley locations, depending on age, and runs through Dec. 15. Training is designed to help distance runners who would like to compete in regional or national level competitions, but is open to all ability levels. Cost is $55 for Y members, $80 nonmembers. Contact Jack at 344-5502, ext. 270; jack.ward@ymcatvidaho or go to ymcatvidaho.org.
Team Idaho indoor track: For ages 10 to adults, starts Nov. 29 at the Jacksons Indoor Track, Ford Idaho Center, Nampa, and will run through Feb. 14. Practices are from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Cost for the entire session is $160 for Y members, $205 nonmembers. Half session prices are $100/$145 and run Nov. 29 to Dec. 29 and Jan. 3 to Feb. 14. Contact Jack at 344-5502, ext. 270; jack.ward@ymcatvidaho or go to ymcatvidaho.org.
Team Idaho advanced high school distance training: For grades 9-12, starts Dec. 5 at the Downtown YMCA, and will run through Feb. 23. Practices are from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Cost is $125 for Y members, $175 nonmembers. Registration deadline is Dec. 4. Contact Jack at 344-5502, ext. 270; jack.ward@ymcatvidaho or go to team-idaho.org.
