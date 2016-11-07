No. 15 UNC, Duke adjust to short turnaround for rivalry game

2:14 Highlights from Boise State's victory against San Jose State Pause

5:59 Boise State vs San Jose State post game interviews

1:14 A new geothermal sculpture for Boise State

0:55 Michael Dauber sentenced to 17 to life for killing two friends

2:41 Idaho sends a Christmas tree to Washington, D.C.

2:49 Thrills and spills from an Idaho cyclocross race

4:10 Independent candidate McMullin visits Boise

4:48 A sneak peek at Esther Simplot Park

1:58 Democrat Steve Berch talks about the District 15 House race against Lynn Luker