Fabbri, Lehtera help Blues break out, beat Avs 5-1

Robby Fabbri and Jori Lehtera each scored in the first 3:35 and the St. Louis Blues beat the Colorado Avalanche 5-1 on Sunday night.
St. Louis entered with 26 goals in 12 games this season and hadn't scored more than two goals in any of its past six games.
The Blues have won 10 of their last 12 games against Colorado dating to April 2011.
Jake Allen stopped 22 shots for St. Louis, and the Blues killed off five power-plays.
Matt Duchene got his sixth goal for Colorado. Semyon Varlamov had stopped 20 of 25 shots, and Calvin Pickard had three saves in the third period for the Avs.
