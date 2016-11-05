Sealey rallies Abilene Christian past Northwestern St, 25-22

Dallas Sealey threw for one touchdown and ran for another as Abilene Christian rallied from a 19-8 deficit late in the third quarter to earn a 25-22 win over Northwestern State on Saturday night.
De'Mard Llorens scored on a 13-yard run with 4:33 left in the third quarter to give the Demons a 19-8 advantage.
Sealey capped an eight-play, 79-yard drive by tossing a 5-yard strike to Tracy James that made it 19-14 with 1:20 left in the third.
Nik Grau made it 19-17 with his third field goal of the night, this one from 41-yards out, and Sealey plunged in from the 1 with 8:36 left in the game to give the Wildcats (2-8, 2-6 Southland) the lead, 25-19 after De'Andre Brown hit Trevor Crain for the 2-point conversion.
Abilene Christian stopped the final drive by Northwestern (1-8, 0-7) at the 22, where Eric Piccione kicked a 40-yard field goal.
