Letestu scores in SO as Oilers beat Islanders, 4-3

Mark Letestu scored the only goal in the shootout to lift the Edmonton Oilers to a 4-3 victory over the New York Islanders on Saturday night.
Letestu beat Islanders goalie Jaroslav Halak to the glove side to snap the Oilers' three-game skid (0-2-1) after starting the season with seven wins in eight games.
Patrick Maroon, Leon Draisaitl, and Milan Lucic scored in regulation for the Oilers, and Cam Talbot made 30 saves as Edomonton beat the Islanders on the road for the first time since December 1999.
Nick Leddy, Shane Prince and Casey Cizikas scored for New York, and Halak finished with 20 saves. The Islanders have lost three straight, including the last two in shootouts.
Halak denied Jordan Eberle point-blank early in overtime before Talbot made a similar sprawling save at the other end.
Cizikas put the Islanders ahead 3-2 with 8:42 left in the second, picking a rebound in front of Talbot and snapping the puck into the net for his second goal of the season.
Lucic tied it with a power-play goal with 3:10 left to send the game knotted 3-3 heading into the third. It was his fifth of the season.
The Islanders had more chances in the scoreless third, outshooting the Oilers 11-7 and holding a 29-18 overall edge into overtime.
The Islanders had a power-play chance in the third when Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse was sent off for high-sticking at 9:43. But the Islanders didn't muster much of an attack as murmuring boos were heard at Barclays Center.
Talbot had to work harder in the period. He stopped Prince twice from in close and denied Cal Clutterbuck point-blank two times as well.
Halak, who has been splitting time with backup Thomas Greiss over the past two weeks and has reportedly asked for a trade to alleviate a three-goalie logjam on the roster, was shaky as the Oilers scored three times through two periods on only 11 shots.
The Islanders began the night with a new-look line for the opening faceoff with captain John Tavares centering Clutterbuck and Josh Baileym and the trio paid immediate dividends.
Leddy took a cross-ice pass from Clutterbuck and rifled the puck past Talbot for his second goal of the season just 13 seconds into the game.
Prince made it 2-0 at 5:49, picking up a loose puck and snapping it past Talbot for his third goal of the season. Dennis Seidenberg also assisted to extend his points streak to four games. The veteran defenseman has four goals and four assists on the season.
The Islanders clearly had more jump early against the speedy Oilers, who led by their teenage phenom Connor McDavid and were coming off a 5-3 loss against the Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Thursday. New York held a 7-1 shots on goal advantage at the seven-minute mark.
The Islanders needed the fast start, coming off two frustrating home losses, a 3-2 shootout defeat to Philadelphia on Thursday and a 6-1 drubbing by Tampa Bay on Tuesday.
However, the quick-skating Oilers answered at 8:22 of the first when Maroon deflected a soft shot from the right point by rookie defenseman Matthew Benning past Halak for his fourth goal this season.
Draisaitl tied it with a power-play goal with 7:47 left in the period for his third.
NOTES: The Islanders came in with a nine-game home winning streak against the Oilers. Edmonton's last road victory over the Islanders was a 4-2 triumph at Nassau Coliseum on Dec. 14, 1999. ... Islanders D Hamonic didn't return after sustaining an upper-body injury in the first period.
UP NEXT
Oilers: At Detroit on Sunday in the fourth game of a five-game trip.
Islanders: Host Vancouver on Monday night.
