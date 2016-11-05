Westbrook scores 28, leads Thunder past Timberwolves, 112-92

Russell Westbrook scored 28 points to help the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 112-92 on Saturday night.
Westbrook also had eight assists and six rebounds. The Thunder improved to 5-1 on the season, matching their best six-game start since moving to Oklahoma City for the 2008-09 season.
Enes Kanter had 20 points and 10 rebounds, Steven Adams scored 14 points and Victor Oladipo added 12 for the Thunder in their first game since being blown out by Golden State and former teammate Kevin Durant on Thursday.
The Thunder shot 52 percent from the field and held the Timberwolves to 39 percent shooting.
Karl-Anthony Towns scored 33 points for the Timberwolves after scoring 32 Thursday night against Denver. No one else on the team reached double figures until the fourth quarter.
Towns scored 25 points in the first half, but Westbrook countered with 18 to help the Thunder take a 59-53 lead into the break. The Timberwolves hung close for the early part of the third before the Thunder took over.
An 11-0 run, sparked by a 3-pointer by Westbrook, then a steal and dunk by Westbrook, made it 79-61 and led to a Minnesota timeout. Jerami Grant's two-handed dunk put Oklahoma City up 83-62, and the Thunder led 90-72 at the end of the third quarter.
---
TIP-INS
Timberwolves: Towns scored 13 points on 6-for-9 shooting in the first quarter, while his teammates shot 5 for 15 and scored 12. ... Coach Tom Thibodeau was called for a technical in the second quarter. ... Rookie point guard Kris Dunn, who started in place of the injured Ricky Rubio, finished with seven points, four rebounds and three assists in 29 minutes. Rubio is out indefinitely with a sprained right elbow.
Thunder: Shot 63.6 percent in the first quarter to lead 32-25. ... Westbrook had six assists in the first quarter. ... Westbrook was called for a technical foul early in the third quarter.
LONG DISTANCE
Tony Juarez of Oklahoma City won $20,000 from Mid-First Bank when he made a halfcourt shot during a timeout in the third quarter. According to the Thunder, it was the 10th time someone made the shot since the team moved to Oklahoma City in 2008, and the first since Dec. 13, 2015.
The 22-year-old Juarez told a Thunder spokesman he would use the money for school. He called his mother in El Paso right after stepping off the court.
UP NEXT
The Timberwolves play at the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday night.
The Thunder host the Miami Heat on Monday night.
Comments