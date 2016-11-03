Endurocross hits Nampa on Saturday

More than 1,000 cubic yards of dirt, 1,000 feet of logs and 100 tons of rocks are taking over the Ford Idaho Center. Throw in giant tires and a massive water hole and there will be plenty of obstacles for extreme, indoor motorcycle racing on a supercross-style course.
The field includes Taddy Blazusiak (five-time champion), Cody Webb (series champion), Colton Haaker (Super Enduro world champion), Lexi Pechout (female champion), Tarah Gieger (X Games champion) and Mike Brown (former AMA 125cc motocross champion).
Fans can watch practice for free from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., there is a free autograph and photo session at 6:30 p.m., and racing begins at 7:30.
Ticket prices range from $12 to $27 at ictickets.com or the Idaho Center box office.
