A coroner has found that a "minuscule misjudgment" by Phillip Hughes while facing a steeply bouncing cricket ball resulted in the fatal blow to his head during an Australian domestic first-class match in November 2014.
New South Wales state coroner Michael Barnes handed down his findings Friday, three weeks after a five-day hearing into the circumstances of Hughes' death concluded in Sydney.
"A minuscule misjudgment or a slight error of execution caused him to miss the ball which crashed into his neck with fatal consequences," Barnes said in his findings. "There was no suggestion the ball was bowled with malicious intent. Neither the bowler nor anyone else was to blame for the tragic outcome."
Barnes made four key recommendations, including directions to Cricket Australia to review its dangerous and unfair bowling regulations to reduce any inconsistencies in interpretation by umpires, and to identify a helmet neck protector and make it mandatory for batsmen in first-class matches.
The coroner also directed the New South Wales state cricket association to review its umpire training regarding medical emergencies and to review its policy regarding daily medical briefings for staff and officials.
The match between New South Wales and South Australia states ended abruptly when Hughes suddenly collapsed on the pitch at the Sydney Cricket Ground after being struck by a so-called bouncer, or short-pitch delivery. He was taken to a nearby hospital but died two days later from a brain hemorrhage caused by a torn vertebral artery.
The coronial inquest was called to investigate whether the nature of play contributed to the risk for the former Australia test batsman, the response by stadium and cricket staff and officials, and whether new guidelines on safety equipment need to be introduced to the sport.
Lawyers for the Hughes family, the state coroner, and Cricket Australia made submissions to the inquiry. Players and officials from the New South Wales and South Australia state teams that were involved in the Sheffield Shield game also appeared to answer questions or gave statements.
