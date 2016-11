Sports on TV, radio in Boise for Wednesday, Nov. 2

2:24 Bryan Harsin discusses the importance of leadership and the upcoming election Pause

7:27 Boise State DE Durrant Miles broke his thumb, then played at Wyoming

2:54 Boise State falls to Wyoming: Game highlights

1:56 Harsin, Weaver, Sperbeck discuss loss to Wyoming

6:02 Boise State WR Sean Modster says patience has paid off last two games

3:47 Boise State DE Sam McCaskill after 30-28 loss to Wyoming

4:04 Boise State coach Bryan Harsin after 30-28 loss to Wyoming

0:33 Skiers jumping into the pool at Utah Olympic Park

3:07 Justice For Jack group still seeks justice