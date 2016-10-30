Spokane man, Boise woman win inaugural Onward Shay! marathon

The Wizard of Oz lion (Alex Anderson) — not lacking courage today — led the start in the inaugural Onward Shay! Boise Marathon, featuring both a half and full marathon course through Boise neighborhoods and along the Greenbelt on Sunday.
Katherine Jones
kjones@idahostatesman.com
The Wicked Witch (Barb Kreisle) went in front of the lead runner — Sean Linder, from Spokane, who would go on to win the marathon. More than 1,200 runners turned out for the inaugural Onward Shay! Boise Marathon, featuring both a half and full marathon course through Boise neighborhoods and along the Greenbelt on Sunday.
Katherine Jones
kjones@idahostatesman.com
Rachael Powell jokes with her mother how she not only finished the marathon, she won it. She won it despite running two accidental extra miles. More than 1,200 runners turned out for the inaugural Onward Shay! Boise Marathon, featuring both a half and full marathon course through Boise neighborhoods and along the Greenbelt on Sunday.
Katherine Jones
kjones@idahostatesman.com
The Wizard of Oz lion (Alex Anderson)- not lacking courage today - led the start in the inaugural Onward Shay! Boise Marathon, featuring both a half and full marathon course through Boise neighborhoods and along the Greenbelt. Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016.
Katherine Jones
kjones@idahostatesman.com
Toto and Dorothy (Trisha Heinrich) and the Wicked Witch of the West (Trisha's sister, Tracy Hilliard) ride sweep in inaugural Onward Shay! Boise Marathon, featuring both a half and full marathon course through Boise neighborhoods and along the Greenbelt. Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016.
Katherine Jones
kjones@idahostatesman.com
A team called The Ozzies ran the relay. More than 1,200 runners turned out for the inaugural Onward Shay! Boise Marathon, featuring both a half and full marathon course through Boise neighborhoods and along the Greenbelt. Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016.
Katherine Jones
kjones@idahostatesman.com
Jennifer Fears, part of the Wizard of Oz theme at the starting line. "It's for fun and charity." More than 1,200 runners turned out for the inaugural Onward Shay! Boise Marathon, featuring both a half and full marathon course through Boise neighborhoods and along the Greenbelt. Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016.
Katherine Jones
kjones@idahostatesman.com
George Hirsch, husband of Shay Hirsch, led a relay team to benefit Saint Alphonsus Cancer Center. More than 1,200 runners turned out for the inaugural Onward Shay! Boise Marathon, featuring both a half and full marathon course through Boise neighborhoods and along the Greenbelt. Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016.
Katherine Jones
kjones@idahostatesman.com
Chris McKinney will run a relay with a team called The Ozzies. She'll hand off to Dorothy, who hands off the Glenda, and then Toto and the Lion. More than 1,200 runners turned out for the inaugural Onward Shay! Boise Marathon, featuring both a half and full marathon course through Boise neighborhoods and along the Greenbelt. Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016.
Katherine Jones
kjones@idahostatesman.com
Running Legends - and friends. More than 1,200 runners turned out for the inaugural Onward Shay! Boise Marathon, featuring both a half and full marathon course through Boise neighborhoods and along the Greenbelt. Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016.
Katherine Jones
kjones@idahostatesman.com
More than 1,200 runners turned out for the inaugural Onward Shay! Boise Marathon, featuring both a half and full marathon course through Boise neighborhoods and along the Greenbelt. Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016.
Katherine Jones
kjones@idahostatesman.com
Minerva Jayne, as Glenda, the Good Witch of the East, waves her sparkly wand at the starting line. More than 1,200 runners turned out for the inaugural Onward Shay! Boise Marathon, featuring both a half and full marathon course through Boise neighborhoods and along the Greenbelt. Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016.
Katherine Jones
kjones@idahostatesman.com
Characters from the Wizard of Oz at the starting line. More than 1,200 runners turned out for the inaugural Onward Shay! Boise Marathon, featuring both a half and full marathon course through Boise neighborhoods and along the Greenbelt. Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016.
Katherine Jones
kjones@idahostatesman.com
Running Legends George Hirsh and Joan Benoit Samuelson, pose at the starting line with characters from the Wizard of Oz. More than 1,200 runners turned out for the inaugural Onward Shay! Boise Marathon, featuring both a half and full marathon course through Boise neighborhoods and along the Greenbelt. Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016.
Katherine Jones
kjones@idahostatesman.com
Shellie Browning, left, and Karen Midlo used the Onward Shay half-marathon as training for the upcoming Houston Marathon. More than 1,200 runners turned out for the inaugural Onward Shay! Boise Marathon, featuring both a half and full marathon course through Boise neighborhoods and along the Greenbelt. Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016.
Katherine Jones
kjones@idahostatesman.com
Starting line photos. More than 1,200 runners turned out for the inaugural Onward Shay! Boise Marathon, featuring both a half and full marathon course through Boise neighborhoods and along the Greenbelt. Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016.
Katherine Jones
kjones@idahostatesman.com
The Wicked Witch (Barb Kriesle) and Flying Monkeys from BYRDS Cycling team, led the runners at the start. More than 1,200 runners turned out for the inaugural Onward Shay! Boise Marathon, featuring both a half and full marathon course through Boise neighborhoods and along the Greenbelt. Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016.
Katherine Jones
kjones@idahostatesman.com
Flying Monkeys from BYRDS Cycling helped start the inaugural Onward Shay! Boise Marathon, featuring both a half and full marathon course through Boise neighborhoods and along the Greenbelt. Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016.
Katherine Jones
kjones@idahostatesman.com
Flying Monkeys from BYRDS Cycling team led the runners at the start. More than 1,200 runners turned out for the inaugural Onward Shay! Boise Marathon, featuring both a half and full marathon course through Boise neighborhoods and along the Greenbelt. Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016.
Katherine Jones
kjones@idahostatesman.com
More than 1,200 runners turned out for the inaugural Onward Shay! Boise Marathon, featuring both a half and full marathon course through Boise neighborhoods and along the Greenbelt. Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016.
Katherine Jones
kjones@idahostatesman.com
More than 1,200 runners turned out for the inaugural Onward Shay! Boise Marathon, featuring both a half and full marathon course through Boise neighborhoods and along the Greenbelt. Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016.
Katherine Jones
kjones@idahostatesman.com
Liz Keating, left, and Suzie Sabala, both from Boise, finish hand in hand. The rain - "It gave us bragging rights," says Suzie. "We're tough you-know-whats." More than 1,200 runners turned out for the inaugural Onward Shay! Boise Marathon, featuring both a half and full marathon course through Boise neighborhoods and along the Greenbelt. Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016.
Katherine Jones
kjones@idahostatesman.com
More than 1,200 runners turned out for the inaugural Onward Shay! Boise Marathon, featuring both a half and full marathon course through Boise neighborhoods and along the Greenbelt. Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016.
Katherine Jones
kjones@idahostatesman.com
Kaylyn Nicholas high-fives her daughters as she heads to the finish. "Wet, but good," she said. "(The rain), that makes us stronger, right?" More than 1,200 runners turned out for the inaugural Onward Shay! Boise Marathon, featuring both a half and full marathon course through Boise neighborhoods and along the Greenbelt. Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016.
Katherine Jones
kjones@idahostatesman.com
Rachael Powell, the first-place women's marathon finisher, get a congratulatory kiss from fiance Garrick Arends. More than 1,200 runners turned out for the inaugural Onward Shay! Boise Marathon, featuring both a half and full marathon course through Boise neighborhoods and along the Greenbelt. Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016.
Katherine Jones
kjones@idahostatesman.com
Flying Monkey Jack Koeckeritz, 8, from BYRDS Cycling Club. More than 1,200 runners turned out for the inaugural Onward Shay! Boise Marathon, featuring both a half and full marathon course through Boise neighborhoods and along the Greenbelt. Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016.
Katherine Jones
kjones@idahostatesman.com
The Wizard of Oz lion (Alex Anderson)- not lacking courage today - led the start in the inaugural Onward Shay! Boise Marathon, featuring both a half and full marathon course through Boise neighborhoods and along the Greenbelt. Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016.
Katherine Jones
kjones@idahostatesman.com
Toto and Dorothy (Trisha Heinrich) and the Wicked Witch of the West (Trisha's sister, Tracy Hilliard) ride sweep in inaugural Onward Shay! Boise Marathon, featuring both a half and full marathon course through Boise neighborhoods and along the Greenbelt. Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016.
Katherine Jones
kjones@idahostatesman.com
More than 1,200 runners turned out for the inaugural Onward Shay! Boise Marathon, featuring both a half and full marathon course through Boise neighborhoods and along the Greenbelt. Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016.
Katherine Jones
kjones@idahostatesman.com
More than 1,200 runners turned out for the inaugural Onward Shay! Boise Marathon, featuring both a half and full marathon course through Boise neighborhoods and along the Greenbelt. Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016.
Katherine Jones
kjones@idahostatesman.com
More than 1,200 runners turned out for the inaugural Onward Shay! Boise Marathon, featuring both a half and full marathon course through Boise neighborhoods and along the Greenbelt. Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016.
Katherine Jones
kjones@idahostatesman.com
More than 1,200 runners turned out for the inaugural Onward Shay! Boise Marathon, featuring both a half and full marathon course through Boise neighborhoods and along the Greenbelt. Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016.
Katherine Jones
kjones@idahostatesman.com
More than 1,200 runners turned out for the inaugural Onward Shay! Boise Marathon, featuring both a half and full marathon course through Boise neighborhoods and along the Greenbelt. Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016.
Katherine Jones
kjones@idahostatesman.com
More than 1,200 runners turned out for the inaugural Onward Shay! Boise Marathon, featuring both a half and full marathon course through Boise neighborhoods and along the Greenbelt. Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016.
Katherine Jones
kjones@idahostatesman.com
The Wicked Witch (Barb Kreisle) went in front of the lead runner â€”Sean Linder, from Spokane, who would go on to win the marathon. More than 1,200 runners turned out for the inaugural Onward Shay! Boise Marathon, featuring both a half and full marathon course through Boise neighborhoods and along the Greenbelt. Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016.
Katherine Jones
kjones@idahostatesman.com
More than 1,200 runners turned out for the inaugural Onward Shay! Boise Marathon, featuring both a half and full marathon course through Boise neighborhoods and along the Greenbelt. Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016.
Katherine Jones
kjones@idahostatesman.com
Mother and daughter, Dana Bergstrom and Amanda Bergstrom, 20, left. "We did it together," says Dana. More than 1,200 runners turned out for the inaugural Onward Shay! Boise Marathon, featuring both a half and full marathon course through Boise neighborhoods and along the Greenbelt. Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016.
Katherine Jones
kjones@idahostatesman.com
Samantha and Andrew Carter, of Boise, in their first half-marathon. More than 1,200 runners turned out for the inaugural Onward Shay! Boise Marathon, featuring both a half and full marathon course through Boise neighborhoods and along the Greenbelt. Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016.
Katherine Jones
kjones@idahostatesman.com
Kathleen Simko ran the whole race with her witch's hat. "Kept the rain off," she laughed. More than 1,200 runners turned out for the inaugural Onward Shay! Boise Marathon, featuring both a half and full marathon course through Boise neighborhoods and along the Greenbelt. Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016.
Katherine Jones
kjones@idahostatesman.com
More than 1,200 runners turned out for the inaugural Onward Shay! Boise Marathon, featuring both a half and full marathon course through Boise neighborhoods and along the Greenbelt. Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016.
Katherine Jones
kjones@idahostatesman.com
More than 1,200 runners turned out for the inaugural Onward Shay! Boise Marathon, featuring both a half and full marathon course through Boise neighborhoods and along the Greenbelt. Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016.
Katherine Jones
kjones@idahostatesman.com
More than 1,200 runners turned out for the inaugural Onward Shay! Boise Marathon, featuring both a half and full marathon course through Boise neighborhoods and along the Greenbelt. Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016.
Katherine Jones
kjones@idahostatesman.com
Betsy Luce, one of the race organizers. More than 1,200 runners turned out for the inaugural Onward Shay! Boise Marathon, featuring both a half and full marathon course through Boise neighborhoods and along the Greenbelt. Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016.
Katherine Jones
kjones@idahostatesman.com
More than 1,200 runners turned out for the inaugural Onward Shay! Boise Marathon, featuring both a half and full marathon course through Boise neighborhoods and along the Greenbelt. Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016.
Katherine Jones
kjones@idahostatesman.com
More than 1,200 runners turned out for the inaugural Onward Shay! Boise Marathon, featuring both a half and full marathon course through Boise neighborhoods and along the Greenbelt. Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016.
Katherine Jones
kjones@idahostatesman.com
More than 1,200 runners turned out for the inaugural Onward Shay! Boise Marathon, featuring both a half and full marathon course through Boise neighborhoods and along the Greenbelt. Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016.
Katherine Jones
kjones@idahostatesman.com
More than 1,200 runners turned out for the inaugural Onward Shay! Boise Marathon, featuring both a half and full marathon course through Boise neighborhoods and along the Greenbelt. Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016.
Katherine Jones
kjones@idahostatesman.com
More than 1,200 runners turned out for the inaugural Onward Shay! Boise Marathon, featuring both a half and full marathon course through Boise neighborhoods and along the Greenbelt. Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016.
Katherine Jones
kjones@idahostatesman.com
More than 1,200 runners turned out for the inaugural Onward Shay! Boise Marathon, featuring both a half and full marathon course through Boise neighborhoods and along the Greenbelt. Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016.
Katherine Jones
kjones@idahostatesman.com
Rachael Powell, of Meridian, is the first place women's marathon finisher. More than 1,200 runners turned out for the inaugural Onward Shay! Boise Marathon, featuring both a half and full marathon course through Boise neighborhoods and along the Greenbelt. Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016.
Katherine Jones
kjones@idahostatesman.com
Rachael Powell jokes with her mother how she not only finished the marathon, she won it. She won it despite running two accidental extra miles. More than 1,200 runners turned out for the inaugural Onward Shay! Boise Marathon, featuring both a half and full marathon course through Boise neighborhoods and along the Greenbelt. Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016.
Katherine Jones
kjones@idahostatesman.com
Master of Ceremonies Geoff Rhodes and paparazzi. More than 1,200 runners turned out for the inaugural Onward Shay! Boise Marathon, featuring both a half and full marathon course through Boise neighborhoods and along the Greenbelt. Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016.
Katherine Jones
kjones@idahostatesman.com
Carol Dorrell congratulates her friend, Pamela Clark. More than 1,200 runners turned out for the inaugural Onward Shay! Boise Marathon, featuring both a half and full marathon course through Boise neighborhoods and along the Greenbelt. Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016.
Katherine Jones
kjones@idahostatesman.com
Suzanne Carter, left, and Ann Perez, show off their relay medals. They ran in honor of Shay Hirsch, for whom the race is named. Although Carter didn't know Shay, she had heard about her from race organizer Betsy Luce. "On our long runs, I heard about Shay," says Carter. "I knew her in my heart." More than 1,200 runners turned out for the inaugural Onward Shay! Boise Marathon, featuring both a half and full marathon course through Boise neighborhoods and along the Greenbelt. Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016.
Katherine Jones
kjones@idahostatesman.com
First-place marathon finisher Sean Linder, from Spokane. More than 1,200 runners turned out for the inaugural Onward Shay! Boise Marathon, featuring both a half and full marathon course through Boise neighborhoods and along the Greenbelt. Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016.
Katherine Jones
kjones@idahostatesman.com
Bea Black. More than 1,200 runners turned out for the inaugural Onward Shay! Boise Marathon, featuring both a half and full marathon course through Boise neighborhoods and along the Greenbelt. Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016.
Katherine Jones
kjones@idahostatesman.com
Sunny Sarmiento, of California, finishes his ninth marathon in nine states. In each, he carries the appropriate state flag, in Superman costume. "A challenge for myself," he says. More than 1,200 runners turned out for the inaugural Onward Shay! Boise Marathon, featuring both a half and full marathon course through Boise neighborhoods and along the Greenbelt. Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016.
Katherine Jones
kjones@idahostatesman.com
Comments