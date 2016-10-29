Weber scores on power play, Canadiens get 7th straight win

Shea Weber scored a power-play goal in the third period, lifting the Montreal Canadiens over the Toronto Maple Leafs 2-1 on Saturday night for their seventh straight victory.
Alex Galchenyuk also scored for Montreal, which is 8-0-1 and the only NHL club without a regulation loss this season.
Nazem Kadri scored for the Leafs, who were coming off a 3-2 win Thursday over Florida.
Toronto outshot Montreal 37-31, but Carey Price made 37 saves for the Canadiens. Frederik Andersen had 29 stops for the Leafs.
Montreal has won 11 straight over Toronto, which last beat the Canadiens on Jan. 18, 2014.
The Canadiens were on a 4-on-3 power play when Radulov slid a pass to Weber for a blast from about 35 feet out that went inside the right post. It was Weber's fourth goal and 10th point in nine games as a Canadien. Three of them have been on the power play.
The Canadiens had the better scoring chances early on and got the first goal 2:06 into the second frame.
Alexander Radulov collected the puck behind the Toronto defense and fed the trailing Galchenyuk for a high shot into an open side that left no chance for Andersen.
Price then had to be at his best as the Leafs poured on pressure. He stopped William Nylander in alone midway through the second and then made two sharp saves in traffic.
Radulov was off for hooking when Kadri redirected Nylander's shot from the right point along the ice past Price 4:18 into the third period.
NOTES: Montreal coach Michel Therrien juggled his lines, moving Radulov onto the top unit with Galchenyuk and Brendan Gallagher. Radulov had two assists.
UP NEXT
Maple Leafs: At the New York Islanders on Sunday night to complete a back-to-back.
Canadiens: Host Vancouver on Wednesday night.
Comments