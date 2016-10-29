Steelheads win in shootout; homestand ends tonight

Will Merchant found the back of the net as Idaho’s fourth shooter, goalie Branden Komm stopped 32 shots and the Steelheads came away with a shootout victory over Reading in ECHL hockey Friday night at CenturyLink Arena.
Komm turned away three shots in overtime and all four shootout attempts for Idaho.
Neither team could crack the 2-2 tie after five minutes of overtime.
Anthony Luciani opened the scoring with a power-play goal in the first period for Idaho. Down 2-1 in the third, Kellan Lain scored a game-tying goal six minutes into the period.
The teams play again at 7:10 p.m. Saturday at CenturyLink Arena.
STEELHEADS 3 ROYALS 2 (SO)
Reading
0
1
1
0
0—
2
Idaho
1
0
1
0
1—
3
First period — 1, Idaho, Luciani 2 (Dahl, Anselmini), 8:23 (PP).
Second period — 2, Reading, Marcou 1 (McCarthy, Swavely), 8:24..
Third period — 3, Reading, Czarnik 1 (Labelle, Marcou), 1:07 (PP). 4, Idaho, Lain 2 (Luciani, Jean), 6:00.
Shootout — Reading 0 (McCarthy NG, Sundher NG, Czarnik NG, Swavely NG), Idaho 1 (Dahl NG, Luciani NG, Glen NG, Merchant G). Shots on goal — Reading 10-10-11-3-0-34. Idaho 16-10-15-2-1-44. Power Play Opportunities — Reading 1/5; Idaho 1/5. Goalies — Reading, Ouellette 2-0-0-1 (43 shots-41 saves). Idaho, Komm 1-1-0-0 (34 shots-32 saves). A — 3,235.
Comments