Fred Couples returns to shoot 68, Bernhard Langer withdraws

Fred Couples shot a 4-under 68 in his first competitive round in eight months, while Bernhard Langer withdrew without hitting a shot Friday in the PowerShares QQQ Championship.
Returning from a chronic back injury, the 57-year-old Couples had three straight birdies on the back nine at Sherwood in the PGA Tour Champions' playoff opener. He was tied for eighth, three strokes behind leader Colin Montgomerie.
Langer re-aggravated a left knee injury at home in Florida doing routine spinning, had an MRI on Monday and wasn't able to play a practice round.
Montgomerie shot a 65, closing with a birdie after nearly holing his approach on the par-4 18th. The Scot birdied the first three holes, and had four more on the back nine. He won in Canada this season for his fourth tour title and is fourth in the Charles Schwab Cup standings.
Fred Funk was two strokes back at 67 along with Scott McCarron, Jim Carter, Joey Sindelar, Jerry Smith and Brandt Jobe.
