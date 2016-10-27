Sports

October 27, 2016 6:03 PM

No. 12 Florida State without Wilson against No. 3 Clemson

The Associated Press
TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

No. 12 Florida State will be without wide receiver Jesus "Bobo" Wilson on Saturday against third-ranked Clemson.

Wilson injured his right foot during the first half of the Seminoles' win over Wake Forest on Oct. 15. Coach Jimbo Fisher said Thursday that Wilson had not practiced all week.

Wilson is second on the team in receiving with 30 receptions for 390 yards. He also leads the Atlantic Coast Conference and is third nationally in punt returns, averaging 17.2 yards. Wilson's 89-yard punt return for a touchdown against Charleston Southern on Sept. 10 is the longest in the nation this season.

Sophomores Da'Vante Phillips, Nyqwan Murray and Auden Tate will step in for Wilson. Tate has four touchdowns on just eight receptions.

