Giovinco leads Toronto to first playoff win, 3-1 over Union

Sebastian Giovinco had a goal and two assists to lead Toronto FC to the first MLS playoff victory in franchise history, 3-1 over the Philadelphia Union on Wednesday night in a knockout game.
Toronto will host New York City FC on Sunday in the opening game of the two-legged Eastern Conference semifinal.
Jonathan Osorio and Jozy Altidore also scored for Toronto.
Alejandro Bedoya scored for the Union in the 73rd minute to cut the lead to 2-1. But Giovinco, after drawing three defenders, found Altidore in the 85th minute and the U.S. international, after a fortuitous bounce off a defender, sent a low shot home.
Altidore and several teammates jumped the advertising hoardings at the south end and disappeared briefly into the stands to celebrate.
Sixth-place Philadelphia started well, taking the game to Toronto. But the home side struck first in the 15th minute with Altidore muscling his way into Philadelphia territory. Defender Ken Tribbett hooked the ball away awkwardly towards his own penalty box and goalkeeper Andre Blake tried to meet it. Altidore beat him to it, flicking the ball over to Giovinco, who got a leg to it to send the ball high into the net.
Osorio made it 2-0 three minutes into the second half off Giovinco's corner. Altidore and Toronto defender Nick Hagglund collided and the ball bounced off Hagglund's chest to Osorio, who belted it home.
Comments